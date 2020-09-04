ENG vs AUS Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction England vs Australia, 1st T20I – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s ENG vs AUS at The Rose Bowl, Southampton: International cricket continues in England with Australia being the latest tour party. The teams will square off in six limited-overs matches that include three T20Is and as many ODIs. Also Read - BCCI Turns Down England Request to Shift Test Series From India to UAE: Report

The tour kicks off with a T20I series with all three matches to be played in Southampton on September 4, 6 and 8. The T20Is will give way to ODIs which will be played in Manchester on September 11, 13 and 16. Also Read - BAR vs GUY Dream11 Team Prediction Hero CPL T20 2020: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs For Barbados Tridents vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Match at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad 3 AM IST September 4

Ahead of the tour, visiting captain Aaron Finch said, “The England-Australia rivalry is always huge, regardless of who you’re playing in front of or where you’re playing.” Also Read - GER vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction Nations League 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Germany vs Spain Matchday 1 at Mercedes-Benz Arena, Stuttgart 12.15 AM IST September 4

His English counterpart Eoin Morgan has same sentiments. “I think you could play it in the street and it’d still be there. There is always more on the line when you play against Australia,” said Morgan.

The matches will be played inside empty venues as the fans are still not allowed due to coronavirus pandemic.

Toss: The toss between England and Australia for the 1st T20I will take place at 10:00 PM (IST).

Start Time: 10:30 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton



ENG vs AUS My Dream11 Team

Aaron Finch (captain), Eoin Morgan (vice-captain), Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, David Warner, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc

ENG vs AUS Squads

England: Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (captain), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Tom Banton, Joe Denly, Tom Curran

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Nathan Lyon, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ENG Dream11 Team/ AUS Dream11 Team/ England Dream11 Team/ Australia Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more