Australia – who lost by two runs in a last-ball thriller – will look to bounce back and level the series in the second T20I. The hosts will have the confidence and the winning momentum with them. Australia will look to address their middle-order woes.

Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler are looking in a top-form as well. The hosts would definitely like to win this game and seal the series.

England is missing the services of Ben Stokes.

A high-scoring affair is expected.

Toss: The toss between England and Australia for the 2nd T20I will take place at 6:15 PM (IST).

Start Time: 6:45 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton



ENG vs AUS My Dream11 Team

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Eoin Morgan, Glenn Maxwell, Moeen Ali, Adam Zampa, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer and Mitchell Starc

Likely 11

England: Jonny Bairstow (WK), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan and Mark Wood/Tom Curran

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Daniel Sams/Kane Richardson.

SQUADS

England: Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (captain), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Tom Banton, Joe Denly, Tom Curran

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Nathan Lyon, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye

