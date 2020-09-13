ENG vs AUS Dream11 Tips And Prediction

England vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd ODI – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's ENG vs AUS ODI Match at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester: This is the first time these two cricketing arch-rivals are taking on each other in a bilateral ODI tournament since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinals where England beat Australia en route to their maiden title. England haven't lost a bilateral ODI series (excluding one-offs) since January 2017. After winning the first game, Australia will fancy their chances of ending that streak. The last time Australia toured England for a bilateral ODI series, they were swept 5-0, but the visitors look far more formidable this time around and showed just how dominant they can be at full strength. Australia will be particularly pleased with Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell performances with the bat in the first ODI as their middle-order has been a touch frail at times.

On the other hand, the hosts England's inability to cash in on a great start to their bowling innings was another reminder that finding a replacement for Liam Plunkett. Plunkett, who excelled in the middle-overs with variations of pace and cutters, won't be as straightforward as they may have thought when they parted ways with the seamer after the victorious ICC World Cup 2019 campaign.

TOSS: The ODI match toss between England and Australia will take place at 5 PM (IST) – September 13.

Time: 5.30 PM IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen: Glenn Maxwell, Jos Buttler (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Eoin Morgan

All-Rounders: Moeen Ali, Mitchell Marsh (VC)

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid

ENG vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.

Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschange, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc/Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

ENG vs AUS Squads

England (ENG): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Sam Curran, Tom Banton.

Australia (AUS): David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Wade, Steven Smith, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe.

