ENG vs AUS Dream11 Tips And Prediction 3rd ODI

England vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction 3rd ODI – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's ENG vs AUS ODI Match at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester: With all to play for in the third and final one-day international of a nail-biting series between England and Australia, cricket fans would be waiting for nothing but sparks to fly when two cricketing powerhouses collide for the last time in the summer at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. The England vs Australia 3rd ODI will begin at 5.30 PM IST – Wednesday, September 16. While Australia, led by a rampant Josh Hazlewood, beat England in the first game, the hosts returned the favour by pulling off a heist last Sunday. Both teams look evenly matched on paper but the hosts England will hold the upper head after an inspiring performance in the second ODI. However, mighty Australians can never be written off with some of the world's best players in their ranks. The live TV coverage and online streaming of England vs Australia 3rd ODI will be available on Sony Sports Network.

TOSS: The third and final ODI match toss between England and Australia will take place at 5 PM (IST) – September 16, Wednesday.

Time: 5.30 PM IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Aaron Finch, Sam Billings, Marnus Labuschagne, Eoin Morgan (VC)

All-Rounders: Glenn Maxwell (C), Chris Woakes

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Adil Rashid

ENG vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Billings, Sam Curran/Moeen Ali/Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer.

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschange, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

ENG vs AUS Squads

England (ENG): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Sam Curran, Tom Banton.

Australia (AUS): David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Wade, Steven Smith, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe.

