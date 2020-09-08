ENG vs AUS Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction England vs Australia, 3rd T20I – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's ENG vs AUS at The Rose Bowl, Southampton: England have displaced Australia as the world's top-ranked T20I side following their dominating win in the second match on Saturday. However, the Aaron Finch's men have a chance to reclaim the throne should they manage to win the third and final T20I today.

England have already sealed the series by winning the opening two matches. The dead-rubber could have been a tasty decider had Australia slipped in the series opener and lose by two runs. While England may not opt for change, they have to make one forced replacement as Jos Buttler has excused himself from the bio-secure bubble to be with his family.

On the other hand, Australia may give chance to other members of their squad.

All the matches are being played inside the empty Rose Bowl due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Toss: The toss between England and Australia for the 3rd T20I will take place at 10:00 PM (IST).

Start Time: 10:30 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton



ENG vs AUS My Dream11 Team

David Warner (captain), Dawid Malan (vice-captain), Jonny Bairstow, Steve Smith, Moeen Ali, Tom Banton, Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Adil Rashid and Chris Jordan

ENG vs AUS Squads

England: Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (captain), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Tom Banton, Joe Denly, Tom Curran

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Nathan Lyon, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye

