ENG vs AUS Dream11 Tips And Prediction T20 World Cup

England vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's ENG vs AUS at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai: Unbeaten Australia face England in a T20 World Cup 2021 Super-12 group match in Dubai on Friday. Both teams look good to qualify for the semifinals from Group 1 that also features South Africa and Sri Lanka. Australia defeated South Africa and Sri Lanka in their opening games while England beat the West Indies and Bangladesh to start their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign in style. Here is the T20 World Cup Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, ENG vs AUS Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, ENG vs AUS Playing 11s T20 World Cup, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – England vs Australia, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20 World Cup.

Time: 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

ENG vs AUS My Dream11 Team

Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, David Warner, Steven Smith, Moeen Ali, Glenn Maxwell, Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Tymal Mills.

Captain: David Warner, Vice-Captain: Moeen Ali.

ENG vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(wk), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

ENG vs AUS Squads

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Tom Curran, Mark Wood, Sam Billings.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis.