Eng vs Aus: English all-rounder Jofra Archer has not really mocked Steve Smith’s leave but it seems the technique has become the new trend. So is the aura of Smith! He walked out to bat for the first time during this Ashes amid boos from the crowd, but with his dogged, champion batsmanship, he has turned those into applause. Archer was seen imitating Smith in the nets at Headingley ahead of the 3rd Test. Smith has unfortunately been ruled out, following a concussion he picked up at Lords. It was a pacy Archer delivery that knocked him down at the Home of Cricket. Smith’s absence is going to hurt Australia big as he was the in-form player.

Here is the video where you can see Archer imitating Smith’s leave:

Is that Jofra Archer or Steve Smith in the nets at Headingley? #Ashes @alintaenergy pic.twitter.com/RT5ADoSUjr — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 22, 2019

Archer also played a few slog shots, and you could also see his stance very similar to that of Smith. Thanks to consecutive centuries in the first Test, Smith climbed up the rankings to the second spot, just behind Virat Kohli.

Trailing 0-1 in the five-match series with a loss and a draw to their name, England will be keen to level the series in Leeds. The hosts have gone with the same 12-man squad for the Test, head coach Trevor Bayliss conceded that they might reconsider their batting line-up. With Jason Roy struggling at the top of the order, the hosts might consider opening with skipper Joe Root or Jonny Bairstow, who assumes that role in their white-ball cricket.

Probable Playing XIs —

England: Jason Roy, Rory Burns, Joe Root, Joe Denly, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, and Jack Leach.

Australia: David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, James Pattinson, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazelwood