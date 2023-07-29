Top Recommended Stories

  • Stuart Broad Announces Retirement, To Hang Up Boots After Fifth Ashes 2023 Test Against Australia

The 37-year-old has taken 602 wickets in 167 Tests, making him the second most successful pacer in Test history behind team-mate James Anderson.

Published: July 29, 2023 11:40 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Stuart Broad is one of the finest pacers in the world. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Veteran England pacer Stuart Broad has announced that he will be rertiring from cricket after the ongoing fifth and final Ashes 2023 match against Australia at the Oval.

