Stuart Broad Announces Retirement, To Hang Up Boots After Fifth Ashes 2023 Test Against Australia

The 37-year-old has taken 602 wickets in 167 Tests, making him the second most successful pacer in Test history behind team-mate James Anderson.

Stuart Broad is one of the finest pacers in the world. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Veteran England pacer Stuart Broad has announced that he will be rertiring from cricket after the ongoing fifth and final Ashes 2023 match against Australia at the Oval.

