ENG vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction T20 World Cup 2021

England vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction ICC T20 World Cup 2021- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s ENG vs BAN at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: In match no. 20 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 tournament, Bangladesh will take on England in a must-win contest at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday. The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 ENG vs BAN match will start at 7:30 PM IST – October 27. Buoyed by the emphatic win-over defending champions West Indies, England would look to continue their winning momentum when they face Bangladesh in a tricky Super 12 clash. Against an opposition who are familiar with the sluggish sub-continent conditions and capable of producing upsets, Morgan will ill-afford to rest on the laurels. With the match starting in the afternoon, the reigning ODI world champions will be tested in the oppressive heat of Abu Dhabi where the temperature soars above 32C. Here is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ENG vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, ENG vs BAN Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, ENG vs BAN Probable XIs ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – England vs Bangladesh, Fantasy Playing Tips – ICC T20 World Cup 2021.Also Read - PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup 2021 Scorecard, Today Match Report: Haris Rauf's Four-For, Asif Ali's Cameo Help Pakistan Beat New Zealand by 5 Wickets to Make it Two-in-Two

TOSS: The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 toss between Bangladesh and England will take place at 3 PM IST – October 27. Also Read - PAK vs NZ MATCH HIGHLIGHTS T20 World Cup 2021 Today's Cricket Updates: Haris Rauf, Asif Ali Star as Pakistan Thrash New Zealand by 5 Wickets in Sharjah

Time: 3:30 PM IST. Also Read - T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table After Pakistan vs New Zealand Match; How does a Pakistan Win Benefit India? Explained

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

ENG vs BAN My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Jos Buttler, Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters – Jason Roy, Naim Sheikh, Dawid Malan

All-rounders – Shakib Al Hasan (C), Moeen Ali (VC), Mahedi Hasan

Bowlers – Adil Rashid, Mustafizur Rahman, Tymal Mills

ENG vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills.

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das/Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (C), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

ENG vs BAN Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV

ENG vs BAN Squads

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Tom Curran.

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah (Captain), Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shamim Hossain.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BAN Dream11 Team/ ENG Dream11 Team/ Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction/ England Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ICC T20 World Cup 2021/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.