ENG vs BAN, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match 6 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch On Mobile, TV In India

ENG vs BAN, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match 6 Live Streaming: England will take on Bangladesh in their final warm-up match of ICC ODI World Cup 2023

ENG vs BAN, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Free Live Streaming: Jos Buttler-led England cricket team will take on Shakib-al-Hasan’s Bangladesh in their second warm-up game of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, on Sunday. The defending champions were supposed to take on India in their first warm-up fixture but it got washed off due to rain. On the other hand, Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka in a comfortable win despite the absence of Shakib in the opening warm-up game.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the ODI World Cup 2023 Warm-Up match between England and Bangladesh online and on TV in India:

When is the Warm-Up match between England and Bangladesh?

The Warm-Up match between England and Bangladesh will played on Sunday, October 2.

When will England vs Bangladesh Warm-Up match start?

The warm-up match between England and Bangladesh will start at 2:00 PM IST.

What is the venue for England vs Bangladesh Warm-Up match?

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati will host the Warm-Up match between England and Bangladesh.

Where can I watch the ENG vs BAN Warm-Up match Live On Mobile, TV in England?

Star Sports will broadcast the Warm-Up match live between England and Bangladesh.

How to watch the ENG vs BAN Warm-Up match LIVE in England?

The live telecast of the ENG vs BAN Warm-Up match will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar and website.

Squads

Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

