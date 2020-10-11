Dream11 Team Prediction

ENG vs BEL UEFA Nations League 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today’s England vs Belgium at Wembley Stadium 9.30 PM IST October 11 Sunday in India: Also Read - SPA vs SUI Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Nations League 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Spain vs Switzerland Matchday 3 at Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium 12.15 AM IST October 11 Sunday in India

The UEFA Nations League England vs Belgium is going to be played on Sunday, October 11. The match will start at 9:30 PM at Wembley Stadium. Both sides are loaded with big names and that will keep the fans interested. Also Read - FRA vs CRO Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Nations League 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's France vs Croatia Matchday 2 at Stade de France 12.15 AM IST September 9

England vs Belgium Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction UEFA Nations League 2020 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today’s match, England vs Belgium Dream11 Team Player List, BEL Dream11 Team Player List, ENG Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips UEFA Nations League 2020, Online Football Tips England vs Belgium UEFA Nations League 2020, Online Football Tips – UEFA Nations League 2020-21, Online Football Tips And Prediction – ENG vs BEL UEFA Nations League 2020 Also Read - DEN vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Nations League 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Denmark vs England Matchday 2 at Telia Parken Stadium 12.15 AM IST September 9

Kick-Off Time: The Nations League match between England vs Belgium will start at 9.30 PM IST – October 12 in India.

Venue: Wembley

My Dream11 Team

Pickford, Alderweireld, Meunier, Trippier, Alexander-Arnold, De Bruyne, Henderson, Witsel, Sancho, Kane, Lukaku

Playing 11

England: Pickford, Gomez, Maguire, Dier, Alexander-Arnold, Rice, Henderson, Trippier, Sancho, Kane, Rashford

Belgium: Mignolet, Alderweireld, Denayer, Vertonghen, Meunier, De Bruyne, Witsel, Castagne, Doku, Lukaku, Trossard

SQUADS

England (ENG): Dean Henderson, Nick Pope, Jordan Pickford, Conor Coady, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joseph Gomez, Tyrone Mings, Ainsley Maitland Niles, Michael Keane, Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Eric Dier, Kalvin Phillips, Mason Mount, Jadon Sancho, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse, Jack Grealish, Tammy Abraham, Harry Kane, Danny Ings, Raheem Sterling

Belgium (BEL): Toby Alderweireld, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Dedryck Boyata, Timothy Castagne, Jason Denayer, Brandon Mechele, Thomas Meunier, Zinho Vanheusden, Jan Vertonghen, Kevin De Bruyne, Leander Dendoncker, Dennis Praet, Alexis Saelemaekers, Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken, Yari Verschaeren, Axel Witsel, Dodi Lukebakio, Yannick Carrasco, Joris Kayembe, Dries Mertens, Michy Batshuayi, Christian Benteke, Jeremy Doku, Romelu Lukaku, Divock Origi, Leandro Trossard

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ENG Dream11 Team/ BEL Dream11 Team/ England Dream11 Team Prediction/ Belgium Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction – UEFA Nations League/ Online Football Tips and more.