Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Energetik-BGU vs Dynamo Brest FC Belarus Premier League 2020 – Football Tips For Today’s Match ENG vs DYB at Stadyen Rtsop-BGU: In one of the highly-awaited clash of Belarus Premier League 2020, defending champions Dynamo Brest FC will take on Energetik-BGU on Saturday (May 16) at the RCOP-BGU Stadium, Minsk. The football match will kick-off at 5.30 PM (IST). Dynamo will be keen on making it three wins out of three wins in the competition as their players are currently in the middle of a golden run. Dynamo Brest recent wins came against Belshina and Dinamo Minsk which places them at the sixth spot. With a win over Energetik, DYB could climb higher up the table. Also Read - LEP vs FRB Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Football Tips For Today's RB Leipzig vs SC Freiburg Match at Red Bull Arena 7:00 PM IST May 16

Meanwhile, Energetik BGU have also been in good form lately as they are on the back of victories versus Smoloveivhy and FK Slutsk, which now puts them at 4th 15 points. With both sides having momentum on their side, the upcoming fixture could turn out to be an intriguing affair. The live TV or online broadcast of the Belarus Premier League 2020 football game is not be available in India. Also Read - DOR vs SCH Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Football Tips For Today's Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 Match at Signal Iduna Park 7:00 PM IST May 16

Kick-Off Time: The Belarus Premier League 2020 match between Energetik-BGU and Dynamo Brest will start at 5.30 PM IST. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Cathay Company vs ChungHua Telecom Women's Super Basketball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's CA vs CHT Match at Banqiao Stadium, Taiwan 4.30 PM IST

Venue: Stadyen Rtsop-BGU, Minsk

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- A Lesko

Defenders- G Kiki, A Pavlovets, E Yudchits, A Sokol

Midfielders- P Savitrskiy, O Noyok, D Tweh

Forwards- A Milevskyi (VC), D Bakic, J Yakshiboev (C)

ENG vs DYB Probable Playing XIs

Energetik-BGU: A Lesko (GK); A Sokol, E Yudchits, J Mawatu, A Shkurdyuk, D Miroshnikov, A Nosko, S Umarov, D Tweh, J Yaxshinoev and S Umarov

Dynamo Brest FC: S Ignatovich, O Veretilo, A Pavlovets, G Kiki, O Noyok; P Savitskiy, A Bykov, R Yuzepchuk, A Milevskiy, M Gorderychuk and D Laptev.

ENG vs DYB SQUADS

Energetik-BGU Minsk: Artur Lesko, Denis Sadovskiy, Artem Makavchik, Evgeni Yudchits, Artem Shkurdyuk, Pavel Shorats, Artem Sokol, Aleksey Nosko, Aleksandr Svirepa, Daniil Miroshnikov, Evgeni Vojna, Jasur Yakhshiboev, Jeremy Mawatu, Dmitri Girs, David Tweh, Victor Dias, Shakhboz Umarov, Vasili Sovpel, Dusan Bakic, Junior Atemengue, Aik Musahagian, Mukhammadzhon Loikov.

Dynamo Brest FC: Pavel Pavlyuchenko, Sergey Ignatovich, Gabi Kiki, Aleksandr Pavlovets, Kirill Pechenin, Oleg Veretilo, Yevhen Khacheridi, Denis Duarte, Georgios Katsikas, Maksim Vitus, Pavel Savitskiy, Mikhail Gordejchuk, Oleksandr Noyok, Sergey Krivets, Sergey Kislyak, Artem Bykov, Roman Yuzepchuk, Elis Bakaj, Artem Milevskyi, Denis Laptev, Evgeni Shevchenko, Vsevolod Sadovskiy.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ENG Dream11 Team/ DYB Dream11 Team/ Energetik-BGU Dream11 Team/ Dynamo Brest FC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.