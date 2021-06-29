ENG vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction

ENG vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips, Round of 16 Euro 2020 Match: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For England vs Germany, 9:30 PM IST, June 29. Also Read - Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo - Fans Pick Argentine as GOAT Following Brace During Copa America 2020 Clash vs Bolivia

England and Germany have had a long history of war and thus whenever these two teams take on each other on the Football pitch, the contest is regarded as one of the biggest in the sport. England had topped Group D with two wins whereas Germany had finished at second place in Group F. It will be a clash of titans between the two teams as England will aim to avenge their 1996 Euro loss against the arch-rivals. Also Read - Kylian Mbappe Reacts After Missing Penalty During France vs Switzerland EURO 2020 Game

England vs Germany Dream11 Team Prediction Euro 2020 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ENG vs GER, Euro 2020, England Dream11 Team Player List, Germany Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online football Tips England vs Germany, Online football Tips England vs Germany Euro 2020, Fantasy Playing Tips – Euro 2020. Also Read - VIDEO: Kylian Mbappe Misses Penalty as Switzerland Stuns France in Euro 2020 | WATCH

TIME: 9:30 PM IST – June 29.

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London.

ENG vs GER My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: J Pickford

Defenders: L Shaw, J Stones, R Gosens, M Hummels

Mid-fielders: T Muller, T Kroos, J Kimmich, K Philips

Strikers: R Sterling, K Havertz

ENG vs GER Probable Playing XIs

England: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Tyrone Mings, Ben Chilwell; Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, Mason Mount; Jadon Sancho, Harry Kane, Phil Foden

Germany: Neuer; Ginter, Hummels, Rudiger; Kimmich, Gundogan, Kroos, Gosens; Sane, Muller, Gnabry

ENG vs GER SQUADS

England: Dean Henderson, Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford, Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ben White, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling

Germany: Bernd Leno, Manuel Neuer, Kevin Trapp, Matthias Ginter, Mats Hummels, Lukas Klostermann, Robin Koch, Robin Gosens, Christian Gunter, Marcel Halstenberg, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule, Emre Can, Kai Havertz, Jonas Hofmann, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Ilkay Gundogan, Toni Kroos, Florian Neuhaus, Serge Gnabry, Timo Werner, Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, Kevin Kolland

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ENG Dream11 Team/ GER Dream11 Team/ England Dream11 Team Prediction/ Germany Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – EURO 2020/ Online football Tips and more.