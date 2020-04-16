ENG vs GOR Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team FC Energetik-BGU Minsk vs FC Gorodeya Prediction, Belarus Premier League 2020 – Football Tips For Today’s ENG vs GOR: The Belarusian Premier League or the Vysheyshaya Liga is the top division of professional football in Belarus, and is organized by the Belarusian Football Federation. The number of teams in the competition has varied over the years from as high as 17 (1992–93 season) to as low as 11 (2012). As of 2019, the league includes 16 teams. Each team plays every other team twice during the course of the season. At the end of the season two teams are relegated to the Belarusian First League, and two are promoted from the First League to replace them. Also Read - TPA vs YD Dream11 Team Prediction Super Basketball League: Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy Basketball Tips Taoyuan Pauian Archiland vs Yulon Luxgen Dinos For Today's Match at 2:30 PM IST

Time: 8:00 PM IST Also Read - DYB vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction, Belarus Premier League 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Football Tips FC Dinamo Brest vs Isloch Minsk at Regional Sport Complex Brestskiy 9:30 PM IST

Venue:Stadyen RTsOP-BGU Also Read - SMO vs SHSO Dream11 Team Prediction, Belarus Premier League 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Football Tips FC Smolevichi vs FC Shakhtyor Soligorsk at Ozerny Stadium 7:30 PM IST

ENG vs GOR My Dream11 Team

Denis Sadovskiy, Artem Sokol Artem Shkurdyuk, Milan Joksimovic, Aleksandr Svirepa, Aleksey Nosko, Andrey Sorokin, David Tweh, Jasur Yakhshiboev, Sergey Arkhipov (vice captain), Lazar Sajcic (captain)

ENG vs GOR Squads

FC Energetik-BGU Minsk: Artur Lesko, Denis Sadovskiy, Artem Makavchik, Evgeni Yudchits, Artem Shkurdyuk, Pavel Shorats, Artem Sokol, Aleksey Nosko, Aleksandr Svirepa, Daniil Miroshnikov, Evgeni Vojna, Jasur Yakhshiboev, Jeremy Mawatu, Dmitri Girs, David Tweh, Victor Dias, Shakhboz Umarov, Vasili Sovpel, Dusan Bakic, Junior Atemengue, Aik Musahagian, Mukhammadzhon Loikov

FC Gorodeya: Igor Dovgyallo, Gleb Efimov, Dmitri Ignatenko, Milan Joksimovic, Sergey Pushnyakov, Kirill Pavluchek, Dmitri Baiduk, Semen Shestilovski, Sergey Usenya, Aleksandr Poznyak, Martin Artyukh, Yuri Volovik, Mikhail Shibun, Andrey Sorokin, Stanislav Sazonovich, Denis Yaskovich, Artem Volovich, Lazar Sajcic, Artem Arkhipov, Dmitri Lebedev, Sergey Arkhipov

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ENG Dream11 Team/ GOR Dream11 Team/ FC Energetik-BGU Minsk Dream11 Team/ FC Gorodeya Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Football Tips and more