London: It was all fire and fury for India’s fast bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as the 28-year-old produced his best bowling figures of 6/19 to bowl out England for 110 in 25.2 overs in the first innings. Rohit Sharma won the toss and offered the England to bat first on a track which offered considerable amount of help for the pacers.Also Read - ENG vs IND 1st ODI: Twitterverse Blasts Michael Vaughan After England's Monumental Collapse, See Tweets

Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna assisted him well but Bumrah surely was the pick among all three pacers. Bumrah striked at regular intervals to keep the English batters at bay all the time. Batters like Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Jos Buttler found themselves hopeless in front a moving ball despite being in top form. A quick look at the menacing spell from the speedster: Also Read - IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Jasprit Bumrah's Opening Spell Rattles England and Twitter Cannot Keep Calm, See Tweets

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami ran through the English batting order to pick up 5️⃣ wickets within the first 8️⃣ overs #ENGvIND #SonySportsNetwork #SirfSonyPeDikhega @BCCI pic.twitter.com/Yeal58Nnj5 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 12, 2022

Also Read - Sunil Gavaskar Questions Senior Players Seeking Rest; Says If They Can Play IPL, They Can Play For India

Indian have to chase down 111 in 50 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the match.

“We are going to bowl first. There is some grass cover and it’s overcast as well. I guess the sun will be out sometime. We want to have a score in front of us,” said the Indian skipper at the toss.

“Shami, Bumrah — those guys can swing the ball. It’s important to take wickets upfront and put brakes on the scoring. We understand the importance of playing overseas, we want to do well outside India. Today is no different. We have five batters, two all-rounders. Kohli is not playing this game, Shreyas will bat at 3,” he added.

On the other hand, England skipper Jos Buttler said that experienced Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, and Ben Stokes are back for the first ODI.