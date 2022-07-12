London: Former England captain Michael Vaughan is known to make witty and outrageous predictions on social media regarding Cricket. Few weeks back, Vaughan talked about how England can score 400 against India in the ODI series. The 47-year-old backed his statement on the spectacular batting form of Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler.Also Read - ENG vs IND 1st ODI: Jasprit Bumrah Produces Best ODI Figures of 6/19 To Restrict England To 110 In 1st Innings, Watch Video

However, all these claims faltered in the 1st ODI as England were bowled out for a mere 110 batting first on a seam-friendly wicket at Kennington Oval, London. Jasprit Bumrah produced his best bowling figures of 6/19 to dismantle England’s strong batting order. During the 1st innings, fans begin to brutally troll Vaughan for his outrageous claims. Check some reactions here: Also Read - IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Jasprit Bumrah's Opening Spell Rattles England and Twitter Cannot Keep Calm, See Tweets

No doubt Michael Vaughan claimed this English side will breach 400-run mark against India, with the surface expected to be “FLAT” — Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) July 12, 2022

Also Read - IND vs ENG 1st ODI, London Weather Updates: Shreyas Iyer Replaces Injured Virat Kohli, India Opt To Bowl

I can’t resist myself to post this🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣@MichaelVaughan see this pic.twitter.com/0zXgVmnUYf — Neha Majee (@nehamajee) July 12, 2022

Jason Roy Gone 🦆

Joe Root Gone 🦆

Ben Stokes Gone 🦆 How’s the Josh @TheBarmyArmy 😂

Are you ok @MichaelVaughan 😂 https://t.co/rt35zlqLDY pic.twitter.com/c4vxY7PcYN — Shamsi (MSH) (@Shamsihaidri1) July 12, 2022

The impressive 6/19 was the career-best ODI figures for Bumrah. He also became the first Indian pace bowler to take six wickets in an ODI in England. Apart from Bumrah, Mohammed Shami (3/31) and Prasidh Krishna (1/26) were other wicket-takers, who took full advantage of bowling-friendly conditions for India.

On the other hand, skipper Jos Buttler (30 off 32) was the highest scorer for England, who kept losing wickets at regular intervals after being invited to bat first. David Willey (21 off 26), and Brydon Carse (15 off 26) were the other main contributors for the hosts.

Brief scores: England 110 all out in 25.2 Overs (Jos Buttler 30, David Willey 21; Jasprit Bumrah 6/19, Mohammed Shami 3/31) vs India