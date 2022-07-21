New Delhi: On this day in 2014, MS Dhoni-led team India bowled out England in the 2nd innings to register a famous victory at Lords Cricket Ground. Test bowling warhorse Ishant Sharma’s aggressive bowling was the main reason of India’s historic triumph. From Matt Prior to Joe Root to Stuart Broad, every England player fell prey to bouncers trap laid by Indian pace battery.Also Read - Rishabh Pant-Hardik Pandya Make Huge Gains In ODI Rankings, Trent Boult Pips Jasprit Bumrah As No.1 Bowler

Ishant picked his best test figures of 7/74 to dismantle the England batting line up chasing a steep target of 319. India's spectacular 95-run victory was their first win in England at Lords after 1986. On Thursday, Ishant reacted to a post which recalled his seven-wicket haul at Lord's in the 2014 Test win. Sharing an Insta story, the 33-year-old commented: "Still remember this day from the bottom on my heart."

Happy Birthday to the India’s one of the finest test pacers Ishant Sharma. Watch Ishant’s 7/74 against England at Lords 📸🏏#IshantSharma #ENGvIND #INDvsEND pic.twitter.com/F31K05eilA — Abdullah Neaz (@cric_neaz) September 2, 2021

England invited India to bat first after winning the toss, after which batter Ajinkya Rahane played an tremendous knock of 103 on a green track to guide India to a competitive 295 in the first innings. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was the pick of the bowlers in the 1st innings, removed six English batters for 82, but the hosts posted 319, courtesy of Gary Ballance’s 110.

In India’s second innings, opener Murali Vijay’s played a match defining knock of 95 and fighting half-centuries from Ravindra Jadeja and Bhuvneshwar lifted brought the target to 342. Defending a target of 319, Ishant’s 7/74 then led India to a rare Test triumph in England.