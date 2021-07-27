New Delhi: The Indian captain Virat Kohli will be once again the cynosure of all eyes in the upcoming Test series against England. Kohli had a forgettable series in 2014 against the English as he could only score 134 runs in five Test matches. However, the talisman was able to turn the tables in the 2018 tour as he had amassed 593 runs in five matches at an average of 59.3 in five Test matches but the team lost the series 4-1 despite Kohli’s heroics.Also Read - ENG vs IND 2021: Virat Kohli And Co. Has Centre Wicket Training Session | See Pics

Meanwhile, there is no doubt that India’s success in England will be directly proportional to Kohli’s form. If the Indian linchpin can score big, it will certainly help the tourists in dominating the Joe Root-led team. Also Read - If Jasprit Bumrah Plays Every Match, He Will Break in One Year: Shoaib Akhtar

4 Milestones that Virat Kohli can achieve in the upcoming Test series: Also Read - Harbhajan Singh Makes Big Statement For Suryakumar Yadav, Compares Him With Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma

1. Virat Kohli has thus far scored 1742 runs against England in 23 Test matches at a decent average of 45.34. Consequently, Kohli needs another 258 runs to complete 2000 Test runs against the English team.

2. Former Indian legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar had scored seven centuries against England as the Master Blaster had scored 2535 and also scored 13 fifties, which is the most number of fifties against England. Furthermore, Rahul Dravid had also scored seven centuries against England. On the other hand, Virat Kohli has smashed five centuries against the English team and needs two more centuries to equal Tendulkar and Dravid’s record.

3. Former Indian captain Rahul Dravid had scored 1950 runs against England at an impressive average of 60.93. The Indian skipper has scored 1742 runs and needs another 209 runs to surpass Dravid’s tally of runs and become India’s third highest run-getter against England. Kohli is currently India’s fifth highest run-getter against England.

4. Kohli had scored his last International hundred against Bangladesh in 2019 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata in the pink-ball Test match. Since then Kohli has failed to reach the magical three-digit mark, which has now become a bit concerning. If Kohli makes a hundred, he will leapfrog former Australian captain Ricky Ponting’s tally of 70 centuries across the formats and become the second highest century-maker behind Sachin Tendulkar.