New Delhi: India's rising fast bowler Mohammed Siraj is expected to replace veteran pacer Ishant Sharma in the five-match Test series against England, as per the latest report. Siraj had a dream start to his Test career as he scalped 13 wickets in the three-Test matches he played against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar trophy 2020-21. In fact, Siraj had finished as the highest wicket-taker for the Indian team on the Tour Down Under.

The right-arm fast bowler had snared his maiden five-wicket haul in the Gabba Test match, which India went on to win by four wickets. In fact, a lot of cricket experts reckon that Siraj should have played in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand but the team management decided to play two spinners despite overcast conditions. Overall, Siraj has played five Test matches in which he has scalped 16 wickets at an average of 28.25.

On the other hand, Ishant Sharma has all the experience under his belt. The lanky fast bowler is the most improved Indian bowler in the last three years and his performances speak for himself. In fact, Ishant was India's highest wicket-taker on India's tour of England in 2018 as he bagged 18 wickets in five Test matches.

Furthermore, the experienced fast bowler did a good job in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand as he scalped three wickets in the first innings. Ishant also has the experience of playing County Cricket in English conditions.

“Even if the team management intends to stick with R Ashwin and Ravi Jadeja in the eleven, Siraj will probably replace Ishant (Sharma). But he’s in, and that’s certain,” state sources as quoted by News18.

It will be interesting to note India’s bowling combination throughout the five-match Test series against England. The first Test match will take place at Trent Bridge, Nottingham from August 4.