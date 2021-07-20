New Delhi: Former England captain Nasser Hussain reckons Rishabh Pant batting at number six will be one place too high in the batting order for the English conditions. Hussain feels the visitors won’t play with both Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin if there will be seaming conditions in the opening Test of the series.Also Read - County Select XI vs India Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Warm-up Practice Match

India had played both of their spinners in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand and it would be interesting to note their combination in the five-match Test series against England. Hanuma Vihari can also bat at number six for the Indian team and he has shown solid technique in the Test format. Furthermore, Vihari also has the experience of playing in County cricket.

On the other hand, Ravindra Jadeja has been in fine form with the bat in the recent past and it won't be easy for Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri to leave him out of the final XI.

Nasser Hussain said while talking to Daily Mail, “Of what I have seen of India, if England can get a par score in the first innings, with the seam-bowling resources they have, then they should be confident. Rishabh Pant at six in England is one place too high. India will have to find a new opener as Shubman Gill has been ruled out and can they afford to pick Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin if the ball is moving around? If they play on flat, belting pitches they can.”

While batting at no.6 in Tests, Pant has played 14 innings in 12 matches, in which he has amassed 580 runs at an average of 44.61. He’s also scored a century while batting at the number six position. Pant can take the game away from the opposition with his blistering batting and he will look to grab his chances in the first match.

The wicket-keeper batsman has now tested negative for Covid-19 and he will soon join the team. The first Test match between India and England will take place at Trent Bridge, Nottingham from August 4.