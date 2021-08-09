New Delhi: Former Indian batsman and now a cricket commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has picked the team’s playing XI for the second Test match against England, which will be played at Lord’s. Interestingly, Manjrekar has left out all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who scored a fine fifty in the first innings of the first Test match.Also Read - IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli Assures First Test's Team "Template" For Remainder of Series

Jadeja scored a fine knock of 56 runs while batting at number seven and once again delivered with the bat. However, the left-arm spinner went wicketless as all the 20 England wickets were taken by the Indian pacers. This is the second time when such an instance has happened in Indian cricket history after the team fast bowlers took all 20 wickets against South Africa at Wanderers, Johannesburg in 2018.

Meanwhile, Jadeja was preferred in the team for his batting abilities ahead of lead spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who was unlucky to miss out. Jadeja was able to deliver the goods with the bat but could not contribute with the ball.

Furthermore, Sanjay Manjrekar also left Shardul Thakur out of the final XI. Thakur scalped four wickets in the first innings, including a crucial wicket of Joe Root in the first essay.

Manjrekar said while talking to Sony Sports, “Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will be my openers. At No. 3, I will want to play Pujara. We didn’t get to see a lot of his batting in the second innings but I will still want to play him.”

Manjrekar wants India to play a specialist batsman at number six and added that he would bat Rishabh Pant at number seven. The commentator picked Ravichandran Ashwin whereas Bumrah, Shami and Siraj are the three fast bowlers.

“Then Virat Kohli will be No. 4, Ajinkya Rahane No. 5. A slightly controversial selection because I will like to get a specialist batsman at No.6, some depth in the batting because two or three batsmen are out of form and the ball moves a little as well in England.”

“I will like to bring in Ashwin, who I feel was dropped wrongly in the first match. I am bringing a bowler who has greater chances of taking wickets on a good pitch. I will play three seamers – Shami, Bumrah. I don’t know if Ishant is fit but I will go with Siraj because he has the capability to take five wickets.”

Sanjay Manjrekar Playing XI for Lord’s Test: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.