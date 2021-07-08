New Delhi: Indian great Sunil Gavaskar has put his weight behind experienced batsman Rohit Sharma to deliver the goods in the upcoming five-match Test series against England. Gavaskar stated that we shouldn’t be surprised if Rohit Sharma repeats his World Cup performance in English conditions when he had scored five centuries in the ODI showpiece as an opening batsman.Also Read - ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli Retains 5th Spot, KL Rahul Jumps to Sixth

There is no doubt that there is a day-night difference between 50-overs format and Test cricket but Rohit has all the experience to deliver for the team. Rohit had got off to starts in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in both innings but could not convert them into substantial scores. Also Read - Virat Kohli Wishes His Skipper MS Dhoni on 40th Birthday

Rohit has done well in the Indian conditions and he has played some fine knocks on difficult spinning wickets but his record in overseas conditions isn’t that promising. The veteran batsman had opened in England for the first time in a Test match in the WTC Final against the Kiwis. Also Read - MS Dhoni Birthday: Cricket Fraternity Pours in Wishes For Former Indian Skipper

“We saw Rohit Sharma score five incredible hundreds in the World Cup in England two years back,” Gavaskar had told PTI.

“The century he got against South Africa was on a tough pitch and cold conditions and he made the adjustments beautifully. Now two years later he is even more experienced so don’t be surprised if he repeats that performance in this series too,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma was in red-hot form as he scored 648 runs in the 2019 World Cup and broke Kumar Sangakkara’s record of four centuries in a single edition of the tournament.

On the other hand, it will be interesting to note who will be Rohit Sharma’s opening partner as Shubman Gill is injured. Mayank Agarwal is expected to open with Rohit Sharma whereas India also has the option of opening with KL Rahul and Hanuma Vihari.