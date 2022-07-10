New Delhi: Former England captain and commentator at present, Michael Vaughan praised India’s aggressive batting approach in the ongoing T20 series against England. Ravindra Jadeja’s fighting knock followed by a clinical bowling effort led India to an impressive 49-run win over England in the second T20I in the three-match series, here on Saturday.Also Read - Michael Vaughan Suggests BIZARRE Quadrangular Tournament Between India-England

It is noteworthy that the visitors are already 2-0 up in the series with the final T20 scheduled on Sunday. It won't be surprising if Rohit Sharma and co. might adopt the same approach in the final T20 as well.

Analyzing India's approach in the 2nd T20, Vaughan said,"They got to 170 from 100/5 (89/5), Jadeja deserves a lot of credit. It's the first time I am seeing India thinking that if they can carry on with this mindset, aggression and skill-set with the ball in hand, and when you think what KL Rahul can add to this team along with 1-2 players who can hit it a long way, the World Cup is right around the corner and they've got something going on at the right time."

Co-panelist Zaheer Khan, on the other hand, talked about how Team India’s mindset will be crucial in the coming months. “You talk about momentum a lot. The momentum of the Indian team in leading up to the tournament is going to be crucial. They should keep on building that confidence as they get closer to the tournament. For sure they know England are not an easy side to beat. So when you have such performances against such a quality team, that does put you in a mindset that you have a chance of winning the big one in a few months down the road.”