New Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli has been one of the top batters in world cricket. No matter what the format was, Kohli stood tall and ruled the ICC test rankings as the number one batter for quite some time. However, even the best faced challenges in their cricketing careers and for Kohli, it was none other than James Anderson (England's most successful bowler ever in terms of wickets).

A veteran pacer with 650 test wickets under his belt, Anderson has got the better of the master batter 7 times till now. However, there is a fact that mostly remains untouched which states that Kohli has scored 297 runs with an average of 42.4. A look at all his cover drives against Anderson which is a pleasure to the eyes of a cricket fan. Check video here:

Every Virat Kohli boundary vs James Anderson (thread) 2012 & 2014 pic.twitter.com/SqZOtBl3re — 🦄 (@crymoreffs) June 29, 2022



A lot has changed in Indian cricket set-up since their fifth Test against hosts England was cancelled last year because some of the visiting side members tested Covid positive. The series, which started with Virat Kohli as skipper and Ravi Shastri as chief coach, will now conclude with Rohit Sharma as captain and Rahul Dravid to do Shastri's job.

On the other hand, England will also have a new coach and captain duo of Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes, who replaced Chris Silverwood and Joe Root in their respective roles.

The then Virat Kohli-led side left England in October with a 2-1 lead, and it will now have the responsibility to make it 3-1 or draw the game to win the series, which will be a tough ask, given that England are playing a new brand of attacking cricket.