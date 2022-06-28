New Delhi: While all Indian cricket fans wait eagerly for the fifth Test of the deferred England-India series to begin at Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 1, hoping that their side will seal off the series that they are currently leading 2-1. However, while their optimism is understandable and enthusiasm laudable, the fact of the matter is that England right now are in incredible form, churning out three straight wins over New Zealand, twice coming from rather dodgy situations. Their resilience and the quality of cricket being played by them makes it quite a challenge for India to keep their lead intact, as they go in relatively unprepared, with one rather friendly side match being their only practice.Also Read - WATCH: Rohit Sharma's Daughter Providing Update on Father's Health Ahead of 5th Test vs England; Video Goes VIRAL

England have seen a rejuvenated Joe Root, relieved to captaincy duties, Jonny Bairstow and new captain Ben Stokes showing what it takes to be winners. It was not like New Zealand, the defending world Test champions played badly. But they were outdone in every aspect when the final calculations were done. Also Read - IND vs ENG: England Announces Squad For Rescheduled 5th Test Against India; Sam Billings Makes the Cut

Root posted a match-winning century in the first Test at Lord’s and then, chasing the Kiwis’ massive 553 at Trent Bridge, he claimed another big ton, with Ollie Pope adding one more. Also Read - IND vs ENG: Rahul Dravid Satisfied With India's Preparation For 5th Test Against England

Then, Bairstow was in action as he blasted 136 off just 92 deliveries and Stokes remained unbeaten on 75 (70 balls) as England chased down an improbable win to seal the series.

The sweep was completed in Headingley when Bairstow notched up a brilliant 162 with England looking down and out and then he, Root and Pope ensured that England end up with another win.

Amidst all this, the bowlers too have had their part to play. Jack Leach’s left-arm spin got him 10 wickets in the last Test while the old firm of James Anderson and Stewart Broad, with very good support from newcomers Matty Potts and Jamie Overton were in action throughout the series.

As things stand, England could probably now shelve the series win trophy, get some sleep and come back to play another Test from tomorrow, with the same XI.

India, on the other hand, still do not know who is leading.

Rohit Sharma test Covid positive, and finds himself isolated. Question marks galore about who will lead, in case he doesn’t come clean in time. The options

being put forward are those of former skipper Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant. But all of this is still up in the air.

So, it will be quite an interesting turn of events when India go in, in an effort to win the series. As things stand, this will be quite the challenge, and the visitors need to find some solutions soon.