New Delhi: Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) through a media advisory, announced the ODI and T20I squads for the series against England starting July 7. The All India Senior Selection Committee headed by Chetan Sharma has picked two different squads for the three 20-over matches.Also Read - Jasprit Bumrah's Rigorous Fitness Routine Will Leave You Speechless, Watch Video

Here is the tweet from the official account of BCCI. Also Read - ENG vs IND 5th Test: BCCI Announce Jasprit Bumrah As Captain, Rishabh Pant As His Deputy, See Tweet

NEWS 🚨 – #TeamIndia’s squad for T20I & ODI series against England announced. More details 👇 #ENGvIND https://t.co/ii121ge0jY — BCCI (@BCCI) June 30, 2022

Also Read - ENG vs IND 5th Test: From Sam Billings To Jack Leach, Here Are Some Surprise Inclusions In England's Playing XI

Rohit Sharma, who has been ruled out of the Edgbaston Test after testing Covid-19 positive, will return to lead the sides in both T20I and ODI series against England, beginning on July 7 in Southampton.

India’s squad for 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

India’s squad for 2nd and 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, J Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh