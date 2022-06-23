New Delhi: Ahead of the 5th and final Test against England, Rohit Sharma-led India will play a warm-up game against Leicestershire starting today at Uptonsteel County Ground. But before the Indians get their first test of the conditions, four players from the Men in Blue side will feature for the county team.Also Read - India All-Rounder Washington Sundar Signs Up With County Side Lancashire

Batters Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant and pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna will play for the Leicestershire team.

"Licestershire CCC will welcome members from the India touring party into their side for tomorrow's four-day tour match at Uptonsteel County Ground. India superstars Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna will all team up with the Leicestershire squad, captained by opening batsman Sam Evans. LCCC, BCCI and the ECB have all agreed to allow the four players from the visiting camp to be part of the Running Foxes side, in order to allow all members of the travelling party to participate in the fixture (subject to fitness)," the club said in an official statement.

The match will see 13 players on each side to help manage bowling workloads.

There has been several reports that Virat Kohli might have infected the COVID-19 virus, but a team insider have the quashed the latest rumours.

“All players are available for selection and there is not a single COVID case in the camp,” a team source told Cricbuzz.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

Leicestershire CCC: Sam Evans (Capt), Rehan Ahmed, Sam Bates (wk), Nat Bowley, Will Davis, Joey Evison, Louis Kimber, Abi Sakande, Roman Walker, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna.