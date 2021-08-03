ENG vs IND Dream11 Tips And Prediction 1st Test

England vs India Dream11 Team Prediction 1st Test – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's ENG vs INDat the Trent Bridge. The excitement of Test cricket resumes as 1st Test between India and England is all set to get underway on Wednesday.

The second edition of the ICC World Test Championship will commence with the five-match Test series between India and England. India were one of the most dominant sides during the inaugural WTC where they lost to New Zealand in the final. While England will have a huge home advantage which will give them an upper hand over India. Both teams will miss some of their key players in the match as England will be without Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, while India will miss Mayank Agarwal.

The 1st Test match between ENG vs IND will begin at 03:30 PM IST on August 4, Wednesday. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for 1st Test – ENG vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, England vs India Dream11 Tips, ENG vs IND Probable Playing XIs, ENG vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – 1st Test.

TOSS: The 1st Test toss between England vs India will take place at 03:00 PM IST, August 3, Wednesday

Time: 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge

ENG vs IND My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Jos Buttler, Rishabh Pant

Batsmen – KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Joe Root

All-rounders –Ravichandran Ashwin, Sam Curran (VC)

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Stuart Broad, Mohammed Shami, James Anderson

ENG vs IND Probable Playing XIs

England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Dan Lawrence, Jos Buttler, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja/Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

ENG vs IND SQUADS

England Squad: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler(w), Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Craig Overton, Sam Curran, Jack Leach, Dominic Bess, Ollie Pope, Haseeb Hameed

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Abhimanyu Easwaran

