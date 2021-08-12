ENG vs IND Dream11 Tips And Prediction 2nd Test

England vs India Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd Test – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's ENG vs IND at the Lords, London.

The first Test match saw India dominating the proceedings and were clearly the favourites to win the Test till rain played spoilsport on the final day of the match. With Shardul Thakur ruled out for the visitors and Stuart Broad no longer a part of the series for the remaining matches due to an injury, it would be interesting to see the kind of combination both the sides would be looking for.

The 2nd Test match between ENG vs IND will begin at 03:30 PM IST on August 12, Thursday. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for 2nd Test – ENG vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, England vs India Dream11 Tips, ENG vs IND Probable Playing XIs, ENG vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – 2nd Test.

TOSS: The 2nd Test toss between England vs India will take place at 03:00 PM IST, August 12, Thursday

Match Start Time: 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Lord’s, London

ENG vs IND My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Jos Buttler, Rishabh Pant

Batsmen – KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Joe Root

All-rounders –Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran (VC)

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Ollie Robinson, Mohammed Shami, James Anderson

ENG vs IND Probable Playing XIs

England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Dan Lawrence, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Ollie Robinson, Sam Curran, James Anderson

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

ENG vs IND SQUADS

England squad: Joe Root (capt), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Dom Bess, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wk), Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Mark Wood.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Abhimanyu Easwaran

Shardul Thakur (Ruled out of the second Test)

Stuart Broad (Ruled out of rest of Test series)

