ENG vs IND Dream11 Tips And Prediction 4th Test

London: England vs India Dream11 Team Prediction 4th Test – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's ENG vs IND at the Oval. The excitement of Test cricket continues as the 4th Test between India and England is all set to get underway on Thursday.

After a hard-fought first three Tests, both India and England will enter the fourth Test to take an unassailable lead in the five-match series which is currently tied at 1-1. India suffered a humiliating defeat in the third Test at Headingley and it might force them to make some changes in the playing XI. Ravichandran Ashwin is expected to return to the playing XI. While despite a dominating show in Leeds, England might also make some changes with Chris Woakes and Mark Wood return to the squad.

The 4th Test match between ENG vs IND will begin at 03:30 PM IST on September 2, Thursday. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for 4th Test – ENG vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, England vs India Dream11 Tips, ENG vs IND Probable Playing XIs, ENG vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – 4th Test.

TOSS: The 4th Test toss between England vs India will take place at 03:00 PM IST, September 2, Thursday.

Time: 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Oval, London

ENG vs IND Dream11 Team

Keeper – Rishabh Pant

Batsmen – KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Joe Root (C), Rohit Sharma (VC)

All-rounders –Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Chris Woakes

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson

ENG vs IND Probable Playing XIs

England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Mark Wood

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

ENG vs IND SQUADS

England: Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali (vice-captain), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Rory Burns, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav and Prasidh Krishna.

