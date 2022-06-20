Leicester (England), June 20: India’s regular skipper Rohit Sharma on Monday commenced his practice with the Test side during their first training session in their new training base at Leicestershire.Also Read - IND vs ENG: Coach Rahul Dravid Looking Forward to Compete Against 'Different' England in Edgbaston

The Indian Test team, which had a couple of training sessions after it arrived in London last week, has now shifted base to Leicestershire ahead of a tour match against the county side from June 24-27 at Grace Road in Leicester.

In a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Instagram, Sharma and his opening partner Shubman Gill were seen having a go with the bat in the practice session.

“#TeamIndia openers captain @rohitsharma45 and @shubmangill are getting into the groove on Day 1 of our nets session,” wrote the BCCI alongside the video.

In photos shared by the BCCI, all-rounder Kamlesh Nagarkoti has also seen training alongside Shardul Thakur and Jasprit Bumrah, hinting that he could have been included by the side as a net bowler.

“Hello from Leicester and our training base for a week will be @leicsccc #TeamIndia,” wrote the BCCI alongside the photos on Twitter.

Hello from Leicester and our training base for a week will be @leicsccc 🙌 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/MAX0fkQcuc — BCCI (@BCCI) June 20, 2022

The rescheduled fifth Test between India and England will get underway from July 1 to 5 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. India are currently leading the five-match series against England 2-1 before the fifth and final Test at Old Trafford, slated to begin on September 10 last year, was postponed abruptly due to a fear of a Covid-19 outbreak in the visiting party.

Meanwhile, head coach Rahul Dravid, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer left for England from Bengaluru after participating in the five-match T20I series against South Africa, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

