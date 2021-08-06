Nottingham: It is not every day that you see India captain Virat Kohli being dismissed for a golden duck. But at Trent Bridge, the unexpected event happened as fast bowler James Anderson got the better of the Indian captain off the very first ball on Thursday during the first Test.Also Read - ENG vs IND 2021: James Anderson Shines For Hosts as India's Batting Stutter on Rain-Hit Day

It was a fuller delivery that Kohli played for the inswinger but it held its line to take a healthy edge into Jos Buttler's gloves. Both Kohli and Anderson would have a sense of deja vu thinking about what happened in 2014.

After picking Kohli, Anderson confessed that he did not expect the wicket of India's premier batsman that early.

“I feel like I’ve challenged Virat in that area before. He either played or missed or left it. He’s always been good enough to sort of get through and today it was just one of those days where he nicked it. Getting Kohli out that early was quite unusual,” Anderson said after play was abandoned on Day 1 due to rain.

The 39-year-old Anderson (13.4-7-15-2) swung it in England’s favour with successive precision deliveries that got Cheteshwar Pujara (4) and Virat Kohli (0) as India from 97 for no loss slumped to 112 for four in a space of six overs.

England would look for early wickets on Day 3, while India would look to see off the initial hour without losing wickets. India trails by 58 runs and they would like to take the lead by the end of the first session.

There are predictions of rain on Friday and fans would hope the clouds and the weather looks up.