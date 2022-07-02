Edgbaston: Jasprit Bumrah, who is leading India for the first time in Test cricket, came up with the goods – not with the ball but with the bat – on Saturday against England in the final Test at Edgbaston. Bumrah smashed a breathtaking 31 off 16 balls to take India past the 400-run mark. During his stay in the middle, he also hit Stuart Broad for 35 runs in one over which is the highest runs in an over in Test cricket conceded by a bowler in a single over.Also Read - LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2 Score & Updates: Rain Stops Play After Bumrah Removes Crawley

Following his knock, he received praise from all quarters. But Sachin Tendulkar’s reaction was priceless. Tendulkar compared Bumrah’s 35 runs to Yuvraj’s six sixes in an over against the same bowler. “Kya yeh Yuvi hai ya Bumrah!? 2007 ki yaad dilaa di..” Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 5th Test Day 2: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

Also Read - LIVE | Birmingham Weather Updates, June 2: Rain Stops Play; Covers Are on

Bumrah’s cameo comprised of two sixes and four boundaries. He was also lucky as he got a couple of no-balls from Broad.

India finished at 416 and the real heroes of the innings were Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja, who came at 98/5 and then with their respective hundreds took the Men in Blue to a competitive score.

As we speak, India has picked up two English wickets already and it is Bumrah who has both of them to his credit. He has removed the English openers before rain intervened again.

This certainly is advantage India after they got a mammoth first innings total.