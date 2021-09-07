Experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler and left-arm spinner Jack Leach returned to England’s 16-man squad announced on Tuesday for the fifth and final Test against India at Old Trafford, Manchester. With an aim to level the five-match series, England will be hoping to repeat their similar performance to the one at Headingley where they won by an innings against India. The hosts trail 2-1 after their 157-run defeat at the Oval ahead of Friday’s decider at Old Trafford but head coach Chris Silverwood has made only minor alterations to his squad.Also Read - Did Virat Kohli Subtly Roast Barmy Army With Trumpet Celebration at The Oval?

The 30-year-old Buttler had missed the fourth Test due to the birth of his second child. "Batsman Sam Billings, who was included in the fourth Test squad, has returned to Kent," the ECB said in a statement.

England, who have not lost a Test series to India at home since 2007, are under pressure to save the five-match rubber.

There is a good chance that pacer Mark Woods will return to the playing eleven in place of James Anderson, who could be rested after featuring in four games.

England add Jos Buttler and Jack Leach to their squad for the fifth #ENGvIND Test, which begins on 10 September. pic.twitter.com/pX6Yk31tdI — ICC (@ICC) September 7, 2021



“He’s (Wood) certainly someone who comes back into contention. We have got some aching bodies, I’m not going to deny that, so we obviously have to keep an eye on that.

“He could come back and if he does, he will obviously add that pace for us. If the pitch is abrasive as it usually is at Old Trafford there should be reverse swing. He’s certainly back in contention,” said head coach Chris Silverwood.

On Anderson, he added: “It’ll be a discussion that he and I will have together. He will have input into that, without a shadow of a doubt. James knows his own body.

“We have got a bit of time now between this game and the next one. I know what it’s like, he won’t want to miss any cricket. We have to make sure we look after him. Although there is a gap between the final Test and what’s in front of him. He’s certainly someone I want to make sure is looked after.”

England squad: Joe Root (Captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.