Edgbaston: It was a moment of history for Rohit Sharma and co. at Edgbaston as Team India won another T20 series against England in their home conditions. The celebrations got doubled, when former India skipper MS Dhoni joined the team after the match and was photographed while interacting with the youngsters and former teammates.

In another viral photo, MS Dhoni can be seen donning a Rishabh Pant cut-out mask. Ever since the photo got published, cricket fans went into a frenzy.

BCCI also released a string of photos on the official BCCI twitter account. “Always all ears when the great @msdhoni talks!” the BCCI tweeted alongside a photo of the discussion that took place in the dressing room.

Batting first, India once again showed aggressive intent while reaching 170 for eight on the back of new ‘batting all-rounder’ Ravindra Jadeja’s explosive 46 not out off 29 balls.

With the ball, Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s (3/15) new found rhythm in the powerplay overs was superbly complemented by the skilful duo of Jasprit Bumrah (2/10) and Yuzevendra Chahal (2/10), as the England innings imploded for a meagre 121 in 17 overs. Rohit Sharma’s inspirational leadership and an aggressive brand new approach saw India outclass England by 49 runs in the second match to seal the rubber on Saturday. It is noteworthy that Rohit Sharma defended this aggressive approach after the match and also confirmed that the team will continue to play in the same manner.

Dhoni is in the United Kingdom and was recently seen enjoying a match at the Wimbledon.