New Delhi: A question mark on the availability of regular test skipper Rohit Sharma against England in the rescheduled 5th test against a rejuvenated England side is problematic yet an opportunity for the other senior players in the side to step up. Sharma had tested positive for Covid-19 during the warm-up game against Leicestershire, missing the second innings of the match. There is hope in the Indian team management that he will recover in time for the Test, but should he fail to do so, India will be in a piquant situation as vice-captain KL Rahul too has been ruled out due to a groin injury.

With KL being ruled out, the other option feature the likes of the former captain Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant. However, there have been reports that Bumrah could emerge as frontrunner in the race for captaincy. If that happens, it will be a moment of history for Indian cricket as the Baroda lad will become only the 2nd fast bowler after Kapil Dev to lead India in tests.

A look at Jasprit Bumrah's overall stats in test cricket till now.

In his young test career of 29 test matches, he has taken 123 wickets at a stunning average of 21.73. His best figures of 6/27 came against West Indies in Jamaica. His vicious spell against the Windies featured a hat-trick as well. As far as batting is concerned, he has scored 174 runs in 29 matches. However, his famous knock against England at Lords in 2021 is a reminder of how well he can occupy the crease and frustrate the opposition in the process.

While former skipper Virat Kohli has an outside chance of being asked to lead the side, but given the fact that it was under him that India took the 2-1 lead against England last year, it would be befitting for him to complete the unfinished task.

Kohli gave up the captaincy in the longest format after a 2-1 series loss in South Africa. But there is no questioning his credentials as a leader. Under him, India scaled the peak of Test cricket, becoming the No.1 ranked side in the world and reaching the final of the World Test Championship, losing to New Zealand.