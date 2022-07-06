New Delhi: Former India opener and commentator at present, Aakash Chopra feels that Chennai Super Kings star batter Ruturaj Gaikwad might not feature in the playing XI with captain Rohit Sharma back in the side after recovering from Covid-19. Ruturaj might have impressed everyone with his skills during the IPL, however with skipper Rohit Sharma returning to the side, there will be some changes to the playing XI.Also Read - India's Predicted Squad For 5 T20Is vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma to Lead; Rest For Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah

"Rohit is back for the T20I. Who goes out now? Ruturaj won't get another opportunity but will Sanju retain his place? What about Hooda? Lots of questions will get answered tomorrow when India takes on Jos Buttler's England. Can't wait," Aakash Chopra Kooed.

Wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson, too, had impressed everyone with his stroke making in the Ireland T20Is.

India’s squad for 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

India’s squad for 2nd and 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik.

Inputs from IANS