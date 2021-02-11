The big-hitting heavyweights will return to action as England have announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming T20 series against India. England and India will take on each other in five-match T20I series post the conclusion of the Test series. Senior wicketkeeper-batsmen Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow were on Thursday named in the England squad for the five T20 International matches against India, scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad from March 12 to 20. Also Read - England Hint James Anderson Could be Rested For 2nd Test vs India in Chennai

Buttler has gone back home after the opening Test against India, which the visitors won by 227 runs, while Bairstow has been rested for the first two five-day games of the four-match series as part of England’s rotational policy. Also Read - Explained: Why BCCI Requested Tamil Nadu to Release India Fast Bowler T Natarajan

Also coming back is IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings’ all-rounder, Sam Curran, who was rested for the Test series. Explosive batsman Eoin Morgan will once again lead the side in the shortest format. Also Read - Ravindra Jadeja Likely to Miss Entire India-England Test Series: Report

Liam Livingstone got a call-up after the batsman impressed in the recently-concluded Big Bash League.

Veteran pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad no longer play white-ball games but Jofra Archer will be available for the five-match series, which means he might be rested at some point during the ongoing Test rubber.

Unlike the Test squad, England’s T20 squad will see all 16 players available for the entirety of the series. Jake Ball and Matt Parkinson will also travel to India as reserves.

The squad also has latest T20 dasher Dawid Malan, who, according to many, could be a hot pick at the February 18 IPL auction in Chennai.

The squad for the three One-Day Internationals that follow the T20I series will be announced in due course.

England Squad For T20Is: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) (captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Sam Billings (Kent), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Tom Curran (Surrey), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), Reece Topley (Surrey), Mark Wood (Durham).