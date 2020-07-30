ENG vs IRE Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction England vs Ireland, 1st ODI – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's ENG vs IRE at The Rose Bowl, Southampton: ODI cricket returns for the first time since March this year with world champions England taking on neighbours in a three-match series starting July 30. All the three matches are being played at the same venue – The Rose Bowl, Southampton to minimise travel between venues as part of the protocols enforced to fight the spread of coronavirus. The series also marks the beginning of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League which will serve as the qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. This is also the first that that England will play an ODI at home for the first time since winning their maiden world cup trophy in the format last year in July.

However, there will be no fans to welcome them back as the series will be played behind closed doors.

Toss: The toss between England and Ireland will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton



ENG vs IRE My Dream11 Team

Jonny Bairstow (captain), Moeen Ali (vice-captain), William Porterfield, Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan, James Vince, Andrew Balbirnie, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Boyd Rankin, Joshua Little

ENG vs IRE Squads

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), William Porterfield, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Kevin O Brien, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Boyd Rankin, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy

England: Jason Roy, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (captain), Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Sam Billings, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Joe Denly, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, David Willey, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood

