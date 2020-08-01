Dream11 Team Hints

ENG vs IRE Ireland Tour of England 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips England vs Ireland, 2nd ODI at The Rose Bowl, Southampton at 6:30 PM IST Saturday, August 1:

England will look to continue their winning momentum when they take on Ireland in the second ODI on Saturday. The hosts cruised to a six-wicket win in their series opener after a little stutter.

David Willey and Sam Billings had a successful return as they brought up the victory in the series starter with the likes of Eoin Morgan and co.

With a win, England would like to seal the series.

Toss: The toss between England and Ireland will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Dream11 Tips And Tricks

Keeper – ​ Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings

Batsman – ​ Jason Roy (C), Eoin Morgan, Harry Tector, Andrew Balbirnie

All-Rounders – Tom Curran, Curtis Campher

Bowlers – ​ Saqib Mahmood, David Willey (VC), Andy McBrine, Craig Young

ENG vs IRE Squads

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), William Porterfield, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Kevin O Brien, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Boyd Rankin, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy

England: Jason Roy, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (captain), Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Sam Billings, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Joe Denly, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, David Willey, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood

