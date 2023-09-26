ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Tips England vs Ireland 3rd ODI Match: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs Today’s ODI Match at Gloucestershire Cricket Stadium, at 5 PM IST At September 26, Tuesday
Here is the ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, ENG vs IRE Fantasy Cricket Prediction, ENG vs IRE Playing 11s England vs Ireland, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Academic – England vs Ireland, Fantasy Playing Tips – England vs Ireland.
ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Tips England vs Ireland 3rd ODI Match: Here is the ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, ENG vs IRE Fantasy Cricket Prediction, ENG vs IRE Playing 11s England vs Ireland, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Academic – England vs Ireland, Fantasy Playing Tips – England vs Ireland. ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Tips England vs Ireland 3rd ODI Match: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs Today’s ODI Match at Gloucestershire Cricket Stadium, at 5 PM IST At September 26, Tuesday.
Trending Now
TOSS: The England tour of Ireland match toss between England and Ireland will take place at 4.30 PM (IST) – on September 24 Sunday.
You may like to read
Time: 1.30 PM IST.
Venue: Gloucestershire Cricket Stadium.
ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team
Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt(vc)
Batters: Zak Crawley, Paul Stirling, Ben Duckett, George Dockrell
All-rounders: Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed(c)
Bowlers: Brydon Carse, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Barry mcCarthy.
ENG vs IRE Probable Playing XIs
England: WG Jacks, Zak Crawley (C), JL Smith (wk), SR Hain, R Ahmed, PD Salt, BM Duckett, GLS Scrimshaw, BA Carse, MJ Potts, T Hartley
Ireland: PR Stirling (C), A Balbirnie, H Tector, GH Dockrell, Curtis Campher, L Tucker (wk), AR McBrine, J Little, BJ McCarthy, MR Adair, CA Young.
ENG vs IRE Squads
England: Rehan Ahmed, Joe Root, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley (c), Ben Duckett (vc), Sam Hain, Will Jacks, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts, Phil Salt, George Scrimshaw, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood
Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Theo van Woerkom, Craig Young.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.