ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Tips England vs Ireland 3rd ODI Match: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs Today’s ODI Match at Gloucestershire Cricket Stadium, at 5 PM IST At September 26, Tuesday

ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction

ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Tips England vs Ireland 3rd ODI Match: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs Today's ODI Match at Gloucestershire Cricket Stadium, at 5 PM IST At September 26, Tuesday.



TOSS: The England tour of Ireland match toss between England and Ireland will take place at 4.30 PM (IST) – on September 24 Sunday.

Time: 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: Gloucestershire Cricket Stadium.

ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt(vc)

Batters: Zak Crawley, Paul Stirling, Ben Duckett, George Dockrell

All-rounders: Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed(c)

Bowlers: Brydon Carse, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Barry mcCarthy.

ENG vs IRE Probable Playing XIs

England: WG Jacks, Zak Crawley (C), JL Smith (wk), SR Hain, R Ahmed, PD Salt, BM Duckett, GLS Scrimshaw, BA Carse, MJ Potts, T Hartley

Ireland: PR Stirling (C), A Balbirnie, H Tector, GH Dockrell, Curtis Campher, L Tucker (wk), AR McBrine, J Little, BJ McCarthy, MR Adair, CA Young.

ENG vs IRE Squads

England: Rehan Ahmed, Joe Root, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley (c), Ben Duckett (vc), Sam Hain, Will Jacks, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts, Phil Salt, George Scrimshaw, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Theo van Woerkom, Craig Young.

