By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction Only Test: England vs Ireland Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Lord’s, London, 3:30 PM IST June 1, Thursday
ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, ENG vs IRE Fantasy Cricket Prediction, ENG vs IRE Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction England vs Ireland, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Dream11 Team Prediction
ENG vs IRE Only Test: England vs Ireland Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Lord’s, London, 3:30 PM IST June 1, Thursday:
ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, ENG vs IRE Fantasy Cricket Prediction, ENG vs IRE Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction England vs Ireland, Fantasy Playing Tips.
You may like to read
Match Details
Match: ENG vs IRE, Only Test
Trending Now
Date & Time: June 1, 3:30 PM IST
Venue: Lor’s, London.
ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team
Wicket-Keepers: Jonny Bairstow, Lorcan Tucker
Batters: Joe Root, Harry Brook, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector
All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Curtis Campher
Bowlers: Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood
Probable Playing XIs
Ireland Probable XI: Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Peter Moor, Lorcan Tucker(w), Andy McBrine, Tom Mayes, Matthew Foster, Foinn Hand
England Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes(c), Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow(w), Stuart Broad, Matthew Potts, Josh Tongue, Jack Leach
Squads
England Squad: Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Ben Stokes(c), Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow(w), Ollie Pope, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jack Leach, Daniel Lawrence, Josh Tongue, Matthew Potts
Ireland Squad: Harry Tector, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Fionn Hand, Peter Moor, Lorcan Tucker(w), James McCollum, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, George Dockrell, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Matthew Foster, Thomas Mayes
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.