ENG vs IRE Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction England vs Ireland, 3rd ODI – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's ENG vs IRE at The Rose Bowl, Southampton: We are into the third and final ODI of the three-match series now. England have already clinched the series by winning the first two matches, both of which were also played in Southampton. In the first ODI, Ireland recovered to some extent from the depths of 79/7 to 172-all out. England though lost their top-three quickly but the target was never going to challenge them as they won by six wickets in just 27.5 overs.

Ireland lost the second ODI too but put up a much improved performance this time around. Even though after opting to bat they struggled at one stage, Curtis Campher scored a half-century to help them to 212/9. England then were powered by a record-equalling fastest half-century by Jonny Bairstow but quickly slipped to 137/6. However, Sam Billings and David Willey ensured no upset as they won by four wickets.

ODI has cricket returned for the first time since March this year with world champions England taking on neighbours Ireland in a three-match series that got underway from July 30. All the three matches are being played at the same venue – The Rose Bowl, Southampton to minimise travel between venues as part of the protocols enforced to fight the spread of coronavirus. The series also marks the beginning of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League which will serve as the qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. This is also the first time that England are playing an ODI at home since winning their maiden world cup trophy in the format last year in July.

Toss: The toss between England and Ireland will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton



ENG vs IRE My Dream11 Team

Jonny Bairstow (captain), Curtis Campher (vice-captain), Sam Billings, James Vince, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Joshua Little, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Jason Roy, Andy McBrine

ENG vs IRE Squads

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Andy McBrine, William Porterfield, George Dockrell, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Peter Chase, Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Kevin O Brien, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Simi Singh

England: Jason Roy, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (captain), Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Sam Billings, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Joe Denly, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, David Willey, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood

