ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • ENG Vs IRE: ‘Just Stop Oil’ Protesters Block England Team Bus On Way To Lord’s For One-Off Test Vs Ireland

ENG Vs IRE: ‘Just Stop Oil’ Protesters Block England Team Bus On Way To Lord’s For One-Off Test Vs Ireland

England are playing Ireland in the one-off Test match at Lord's. Despite the blockade, the England team bus reached the venue on time.

Updated: June 1, 2023 5:57 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

england vs ireland, england vs ireland cricket, england vs ireland test, england vs ireland test match, england vs ireland at lord's, england vs ireland analysis, england vs ireland all matches, England vs Ireland live telecast, ENG vs IRE 1st Test, England vs Ireland live on Sonyliv, ENG vs IRE 1st Test Live, ENG vs IRE live streaming in India, ENG vs IRE live on Sony Sports Network, England cricket team, Ireland cricket team, where to watch eng vs ire live in india, eng vs ire live streaming india, eng vs ire 1st Test live in india, England vs Ireland Live on TV in India, cricket news, Cricket News, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow,
England captain Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow's Instagram Story (R).

London: The England cricket team faced a small obstruction on their way to Lord’s for the one-off Test match against Ireland as they were held up by protesters, wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow shared on social media on Thursday.

The ‘Just Stop Oil’ protesters demanded the British government should ‘halt all licenses and consents for new oil, gas and coal projects’. Sharing a picture of he protests, Bairstow wrote “If we’re a bit late it’s not our fault” on his Instagram story.

You may like to read

On Twitter, ‘Just Stop Oil’ wrote, “Just Stop Oil supporters march In Kensington and Battersea. And apparently, that’s the @englandcricket team bus. They might know a bit about a batting collapse, but the climate crisis is no one-day international — it’s our biggest test.”

Trending Now

“At 8:00am (UK time), around 50 ‘Just Stop Oil’ supporters, in five groups, began marching on roads around Hyde Park and Battersea Park. At around 8:37 a mini march of four people walking on Kensington Gore was seen delaying the England Cricket Team, who were travelling by coach,” the organisation said on their website.

“Police arrived on scene within minutes and placed a Public Order Act (Section 12) notice on the march, ending it by 8:43. All teams were off the road by 10am. Further marches are expected later this morning. Just Stop Oil has been marching six days a week since April 24th.”

Meanwhile, there was no delay in the match as the game started on time. England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and sent the opposition into bat.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.