ENG Vs IRE: ‘Just Stop Oil’ Protesters Block England Team Bus On Way To Lord’s For One-Off Test Vs Ireland

England are playing Ireland in the one-off Test match at Lord's. Despite the blockade, the England team bus reached the venue on time.

England captain Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow's Instagram Story (R).

London: The England cricket team faced a small obstruction on their way to Lord’s for the one-off Test match against Ireland as they were held up by protesters, wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow shared on social media on Thursday.

The ‘Just Stop Oil’ protesters demanded the British government should ‘halt all licenses and consents for new oil, gas and coal projects’. Sharing a picture of he protests, Bairstow wrote “If we’re a bit late it’s not our fault” on his Instagram story.

On Twitter, ‘Just Stop Oil’ wrote, “Just Stop Oil supporters march In Kensington and Battersea. And apparently, that’s the @englandcricket team bus. They might know a bit about a batting collapse, but the climate crisis is no one-day international — it’s our biggest test.”

The England team bus is being held up on the way to Lord’s this morning by Just Stop Oil protesters ❌ 📸 Jonny Bairstow pic.twitter.com/sM02mO69cv — England’s Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) June 1, 2023

“At 8:00am (UK time), around 50 ‘Just Stop Oil’ supporters, in five groups, began marching on roads around Hyde Park and Battersea Park. At around 8:37 a mini march of four people walking on Kensington Gore was seen delaying the England Cricket Team, who were travelling by coach,” the organisation said on their website.

“Police arrived on scene within minutes and placed a Public Order Act (Section 12) notice on the march, ending it by 8:43. All teams were off the road by 10am. Further marches are expected later this morning. Just Stop Oil has been marching six days a week since April 24th.”

Meanwhile, there was no delay in the match as the game started on time. England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and sent the opposition into bat.

