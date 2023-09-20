Home

ENG vs IRE Live Streaming, 1st ODI: When And Where To Watch In India

Here are the details of when and where to watch the England vs Ireland 1st ODI match online and on TV in India.

ENG vs IRE Live Streaming, 1st ODI: All You Need To Know

ENG vs IRE Live Streaming, 1st ODI: England will lock horns against Ireland for the first ODI. This ODI series will help England considering the upcoming ODI World Cup which will be played in India where defending champions England will play the opener clash of the tournament. England must be confident after the series win against New Zealand.

Ireland who failed to qualify for the World Cup will also look to dominate England. The match will be played at Headingley, Leeds and the pitch will help batters and pacers also get some help with the new ball. Opting to bowl first and chasing the target could be a wise decision.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the England vs Ireland 1st ODI match online and on TV in India:

When will England vs Ireland 1st ODI going to take place?

The England vs Ireland 1st ODI match will take place on Wednesday, September 21.

Where is England vs Ireland 1st ODI going to be played?

The England vs Ireland 1st ODI match will be held at the Headingley in Leeds.

When will England vs Ireland 1st ODI start?

The England vs Ireland 1st ODI match will start at 5pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 430pm.

Where can I watch England vs Ireland 1st ODI on TV in India?

The England vs Ireland 1st ODI will be available LIVE on Sony Sports Network on TV in India.

How can I watch live stream of England vs Ireland 1st ODI in India?

The England vs Ireland 1st ODI match will be available for livestreaming on SonyLiv website and app. The match will not be available on Jio Cinema.

Squads:

Ireland: Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Craig Young, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Neil Rock, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Theo van Woerkom

England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley(c), Joe Root, Philip Salt, Jamie Smith(w), Rehan Ahmed, Will Jacks, Luke Wood, Brydon Carse, Tom Hartley, George Scrimshaw, Matthew Potts, Sam Hain

