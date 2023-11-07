Home

ENG Vs NED FREE Live Streaming: Where To Watch England Vs Netherlands Cricket Match Live On Mobile APPs, TV And Laptop

ENG vs NED Free Live Streaming: Check When and Where to Watch England Vs Netherlands CWC 2023 Match Live On Mobile APP, TV and Laptop for Free.

ENG vs NED (credit: Twitter)

Pune: Jos Buttler-led England is set to take on Scott Edwards’ Netherlands in match 40 of the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, on November 8. Both teams are currently at the bottom of the points table. The Dutch have only won two matches. whereas the defending champions have registered just a single win in this tournament yet. Both teams will be eyeing to end their campaign well as they have no chance of making it into the top four. However, they would try to finish in the top 8 so they could qualify for the Champion’s Trophy 2025.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the England Vs Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023 match online and on TV in India:

When will the England Vs Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023 match start?

The England Vs Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played at 2 PM IST.

Where will England Vs Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?

The England Vs Netherlands match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

How we can watch England Vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup 2023 match for free on Mobile APP, TV and Laptop?

The live telecast of the England Vs Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023 match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels. Live streaming of ENG vs NED will be available for free on Disney+Hotstar on all android and apple devices.

Watch England Vs Netherlands Match Live Streaming Outside India, here are the details:

Pakistan- PTV Sports

Australia- 9Now and Fox Sports

US and Canada- ESPN+

UK- Sky Sports and My5

New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go

Squads:

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson

Netherlands: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad

