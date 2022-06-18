Amstelveen: Jos Buttler looked like a man possessed as he smashed a whirlwind 70-Ball 162* against Netherlands at Amstelveen in the ODI opener. His 70-ball stay was laced with 14 sixes and seven fours. He was dealing in sixes and that helped England get to a world record 498 for four. Following the win, Buttler was as expected awarded the man of the match. At the presentation, he credited the IPL for his success.Also Read - England Creates History, Smashes 498/4 Against Netherlands To Record Highest Total In ODI Cricket

"The IPL couldn't have gone better for me. I absolutely loved it, and that gives you a lot of confidence. Coming here I was feeling in good touch: I turned up with a lot of motivation and freshness which I think is really key," he said at the post-match presentation.

"I've said many times, this is the most fun environment I've ever played in, so it's great to be back and it's been great to be on a normal tour and being able not to worry about bubbles and that kind of thing," he added.

Jos Buttler now has the second and third-fastest ODI 150s of all time.

After being put in to bat first, three England batters — Philip Salt (122 off 93), Dawid Malan (125 off 109) and Buttler smashed centuries. Apart from them, Liam Livingstone also played a sensational knock (66 not out off 22) to help England post a record-breaking total.

It was the third instance of three players scoring hundreds for a team in the same ODI innings. Both the previous instances came in 2015 by South Africa: by Hashim Amla, Rilee Rossouw, and AB de Villiers against West Indies at Wanderers and by Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, and AB de Villiers against India at the Wankhede.