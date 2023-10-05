Home

ENG vs NZ 1st ODI Free Live Streaming: When And How To Watch ICC World Cup 2023 Live Telecast On Mobile, TV and Laptop

ENG vs NZ 1st ODI Free Live Streaming: When And How To Watch ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 1 Live Telecast On Mobile, TV and Laptop, Check Details

ENG vs NZ, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 1 Live Streaming: England take on New Zealand in the first match of ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

England vs New Zealand (ENG vs NZ) 1st ODI Free Live Streaming, ICC ODI World Cup 2023: England take on New Zealand in the ODI World Cup 2023 opener today at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The 2019 finalists will in a way start from where they left off and hence the match would be interesting. Unfortunately, Ben Stokes and Kane Williamson will not play and that is a big setback for fans and broadcasters and of course their respective teams.

Here are the details of when and How to watch the ODI World Cup 2023 match between England and New Zealand online and on TV in India for Free:

When is the match between England and New Zealand?

The match between England and New Zealand will played on Thursday, October 5.

When will England and New Zealand match start?

The match between England and New Zealand will start at 2:00 PM IST.

What is the venue for England and New Zealand match?

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad will host the match between England and New Zealand.

Where can I watch the England and New Zealand match Live On Mobile, TV for FreeENG vs NZ 1st ODI Free Live Streaming: When And How To Watch ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 1 Live Telecast On Mobile, TV and Laptop?

Star Sports will broadcast the match live between England and New Zealand.

How to watch the England and New Zealand match LIVE Free?

The live telecast of the England and New Zealand match will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar and website.

Squads:

England Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley, David Willey

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham

