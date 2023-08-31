Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
HIGHLIGHTS, England Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Score: ENG Beat NZ By Seven Wickets
England Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I LIVE Updates: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates from England's first game against New Zealand.
Highlights Updates, England vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Score
England will host New Zealand in the first of four T20Is at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Wednesday. Although, T20Is are that relevant at the moment considering the ICC ODI World Cup in just two months’ time, but the shorter format will act as a preparation ahead the four-match ODI series that follows.
ENG vs NZ Playing 11s
England: Jonny Bairstow, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Luke Wood
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee(c), Lockie Ferguson
