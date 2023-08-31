Top Recommended Stories

HIGHLIGHTS, England Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Score: ENG Beat NZ By Seven Wickets

England Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I LIVE Updates: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates from England's first game against New Zealand.

Updated: August 31, 2023 1:34 AM IST

By Nikhil

England will host New Zealand in the first of four T20Is at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Wednesday. Although, T20Is are that relevant at the moment considering the ICC ODI World Cup in just two months’ time, but the shorter format will act as a preparation ahead the four-match ODI series that follows.

England: Jonny Bairstow, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Luke Wood

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee(c), Lockie Ferguson

    England beat New Zealand by seven wickets to take the lead in the first T20I. It was a great performance by England’s batters and New Zealand also tried well but bowlers were unable to pickup wickets at the right time.

  • 1:24 AM IST

    LIVE Updates, England Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Score: England just needs eight runs to win this game against New Zealand.

  • 1:21 AM IST

    LIVE Updates, England Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Score: England is just 12 runs away from their victory in the first T20I against New Zealand.

  • 1:19 AM IST

    LIVE Updates, England Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Score: WICKET!! Dawid Malan departs after making 54 runs. Liam Livingstone joins set Harry Brook for the chase.

  • 1:17 AM IST

    LIVE Updates, England Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Score: England again proved why they are best in any condition The side just needs 20 runs in 46 balls. What a great contest so far. New Zealand is desperately looking for a breakthrough.

  • 12:59 AM IST

    LIVE Updates, England vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: BACK-2-BACK SIXES!! from Harry Brook. The required run rate comes below 5 now. 15 from this over now. ENG 84/2 (8)

  • 12:53 AM IST

    LIVE Updates, England vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: OUT! Will Jacks departs after scoring 22 runs. SIX! from Malan to end the over. ENG 69/2 (7)

  • 12:46 AM IST

    LIVE Updates, England vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: 10 runs from the over. Nice end to the powerplay. ENG 61/1 (6)

  • 12:42 AM IST

    LIVE Updates, England vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: THREE-CONSECUTIVE BOUNDARIES! from Malan. 15 from the over. ENG 51/1 (5)

  • 12:37 AM IST

    LIVE Updates, England vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Will Jacks unleashes in this over. Lockie Ferguson leaks 16 runs to Jacks. ENG 36/1 (4)

