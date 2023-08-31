Home

HIGHLIGHTS, England Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Score: ENG Beat NZ By Seven Wickets

England Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I LIVE Updates: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates from England's first game against New Zealand.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule New Zealand VS England 139/9 (20.0) 137/3 (13.5) Run Rate: (Current: 9.9) ENG need 3 runs in 37 balls at 0.48 rpo Last Wicket: Dawid Malan c Daryl Mitchell b Lockie Ferguson 54 (42) - 116/3 in 12.1 Over Liam Livingstone 4 * (3) 0x4, 0x6 Harry Brook 43 (27) 2x4, 3x6 Adam Milne (2.5-0-24-0) * Lockie Ferguson (3-0-34-1)

England will host New Zealand in the first of four T20Is at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Wednesday. Although, T20Is are that relevant at the moment considering the ICC ODI World Cup in just two months’ time, but the shorter format will act as a preparation ahead the four-match ODI series that follows.

ENG vs NZ Playing 11s

England: Jonny Bairstow, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Luke Wood

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee(c), Lockie Ferguson

