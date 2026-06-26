ENG Vs NZ, 1st Test day 1: Tom Latham and Devon Conway’s 300+ partnership puts New Zealand in driving seat

Both openers looked completely untroubled on an excellent batting surface, punishing the English attack with ease

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New Zealand finished the opening day of the decisive 3rd Test against England on a commanding note at 361 for 4 at Trent Bridge, despite a late fightback from the hosts. Skipper Ben Stokes’ return after the one-match ban proved to be tough as Tom Latham and Devon Conway struck 150 each with batters like Will O’Rourke, Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell having plenty of time on the 2nd day.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, the visitors dominated almost the entire day through a massive 317-run opening partnership between captain Tom Latham and Devon Conway.

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Both openers looked completely untroubled on an excellent batting surface, punishing the English attack with ease.

Latham played a flawless captain’s knock to score 151 off 214 balls, hitting 15 boundaries. At the other end, Conway was equally aggressive, smashing 157 off 224 deliveries, which included 22 fours and three sixes. Their centuries took New Zealand through the first two sessions without losing a single wicket.

The tide finally began to turn late in the final session when Ben Stokes broke the marathon opening stand by removing Latham. Shortly after, Joe Root dismissed Conway, catching him off a substitute fielder.

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England capitalized on the openings with the second new ball during the final few overs of the day. Gus Atkinson removed Rachin Ravindra for 7, caught behind by Jamie Smith. On the very last ball of the day, Jofra Archer forced an edge from Henry Nicholls (36), which was also taken by Smith to bring an end to the day’s play.

While New Zealand clearly holds the upper hand with a big score on the board, England’s late burst taking four wickets for just 44 runs in the final 12 overs gave the home fans something to cheer about. Play will resume tomorrow with New Zealand looking to cross 500, while England will search for early wickets to wrap up the tail.

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